According to Sahara Reporters, Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki is not a citizen of Nigeria.
The media publicatition on Sunday causing uproar by posting the following on its Facebook page: “Bukola Saraki: The President of the Nigerian Senate Is not Even A Nigerian Citizen”
This a cheap headline! Very cheap. Since when is it a crime to have dual Nationality? Nigeria and UK allows dual Nationality and holding a UK Passport does not make Saraki any less Nigerian than any other Nigerian.
What media houses should be concentrating on is Saraki’s record as a rogue. His 8 years as Governor of Kwara was well documented and how he liquidates Societe Genarale Bank is also well documented.
Saraki is among few Nigerians WE Nigerians must not allowed to become President of Nigeria. The way Saraki turned Kwara State Treasury and Property into his personal use, if he becomes President of Nigeria, our oil revenue will be paid into his personal bank account and the rest of Nigerians might as well go hungry or die!
If all this were known as his way of life ,why was he in the 1st place made the senate president. the same set of people that made him succeed, may still wangle their way through and he become the President of the Nation. God will help Nigeria.
My concern is not if he is a Nigerian or not but the damage he and RT Hon Rotomi Amaechi caused this country when they were governors, they insisted the reserve that was made to cushion the effects of what we are into today called reassess, Saraki and Amaechi team up with other governors shared the the hole money without reinvesting, Wested the money and have come to the federal government open their mouth. Saying what? Saraki & Amaechi Nigerians are not foolish, we have records
Are Nigerians saints? please we need clean and GOD fearing leaders. His Report card as leader does it have a human face? Tell Nigerians.
What baffles me is that Saraki says he cannot quantify his assets, yet his home state is worst hit by poverty.
This is end time, demons from the astral world have taken over nigeria.who will resque her,relgions have been distroyed,fake pastors,alfas are abaoud. Politicians have corrupt them.Sodom &Gomora may not be happy if GOD fails to judge nigeria.
You pple are not from Kwara, so stop waging your tongues on what you didn’t know. We love him in our state. Long life our senate president. Long life kwara state. Long life Nigeria.
Let them change and move Nigeria foward so that we can benefit efficiently from them
Frudulent men, selfish leaders.were will it end us(backward) we need God fearing and humanitarian leaders, who bear d people at heart,nt only interest in getting the country bankrupted.
Those Who Are Out To Tell Us All These,why Now?
There is something fundamentally wrong with the reactions of Nigerians over issues these days. They are either skewed towards personal interest, lacks basic in-depth facts or just sensational. We have no sense of history and really do not care! The mafias who removed History as a subject from the school curriculum really dealt grievous harm to Nigeria citizens. A nation that is oblivious of its past will certainly atrophy. May
God have mercy on this fast decaying/declining British contraption.
IF GOD JUDGE SODOM & GOMORAL , GOD WILL SURELY JUDGE NIGERIA 7 TIMES.
What happen 2 us in nigeria is nt frm any body”s fault.it is matter of time desing by almighty allah.what we need is 2 ask 4 allah 4 giveness frm all our sin.and nigeria is nt belong 2 any body .but it belong 2 allah.
