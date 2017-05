Hajiya Shatu Aminu Kano, wife of late Northern politician, Aminu Kano has passed away.

Hajiya died at the age of 89 on Sunday night, May 21, after a prolonged illness. She’s survived by 15 grandchildren.

Late Hajiya Shatu was laid to rest today at Dan Dolo cemetery according to Islamic rites. The funeral prayer was attended by Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, members of the state executive council, among others.