Lady Cherry, the British-Jamaican wife of Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion celebrated her 65th birthday in a lavish style at Claridge’s, one of London’s most exclusive hotels located in highbrow Mayfair.

He owns a private bank, oil refinery, diamond, gold, marble mines over Africa, a private university (Igbinedion University, the first private university in Nigeria) and a large number of hotels.