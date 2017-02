Convicted General-Overseer of the Christian Praying Assembly, Chukwuemeka Ezeugo, a.k.a Rev. King, turned a year older yesterday 27th February and to celebrate him, his church members took up 13 pages of different newspaper ads to celebrate him.

Reverend King who is currently on death row was in January 2007, sentenced to death by hanging for the alleged murder of his church member, Ann Uzoh and other assaults on church members.

See more photos below