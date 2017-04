According to a twitter user, @Afolashade_, here’s what happened.

The brutalized man sitting, simply identified as James, is a house cleaner who stole $2,600 from his employers. Luckily, they were able to recover $1,300 from him. The balance was however already spent with his girlfriend receiving more than his family. James sent ₦5000 home to his mother in Aba, His brother, ₦7000, His wife and two kids, ₦35000, a friend $600 and his girlfriend, $1000.