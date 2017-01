A woman who was missing for about four months now, was found hanging on a tree in an apparent suicide along Ankpa road in Kogi State.

According to a Facebook user identified as Jonathan Ugwu, who shared the photos, her decaying body was reportedly discovered in a bush on Wednesday, Jan 11, 2017.

The identity of the woman who is said to be an Igbo woman, was not ascertained as at the time of filing this report.