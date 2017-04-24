A newborn baby who was said to be dead has been disfigured for life after his arm was amputated by a quack doctor somewhere in the North.

According to the trending yet shocking story shared by a Facebook user, a man had taken his brother’s wife to the hospital to deliver her baby. However, on getting there the doctor arrived at the conclusion that the baby was dead and sought the permission of the brother-in-law to amputate the child’s hand so as to save the woman’s life.



Later turned out the baby was not dead but alive after being amputated.