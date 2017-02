Ebenezer Obey nicknamed the “Chief Commander”, is a Nigerian jùjú musician who began his professional career in the mid-1950s.

He was a proud grandfather on Saturday 11th February as he watched his granddaughter, Temitope Akinwale Esther who is a make-up artist tie the knot with professional photographer, Soji Oni, in Lagos.

Popular Instagram comedian, Arole was also on hand to spice up their wedding too.

See more photos: