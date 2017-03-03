The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has recovered jewellery worth millions of naira from the house of one Akka Babba Danagundi, brother-in-law to a former National Security Adviser to the late President Umar Musa Yar’aduwa, Major General Abdullahi Sarki Mukhtar.

Mukhtar was NSA between 2006 and 2010.

The jewelry was found in a fireproof safe hidden in a house belonging to one Akka Babba Danagundi at No. 375, Gwangwazo quarters of Kano Municipal, Kano State.

About 50 documents in respect of landed properties bearing the name of the former NSA and his wife, Binta Sarki Mukhtar were also discovered.

The discovery was sequel to an intelligence report alleging that huge sums of money including foreign currencies were hidden in the premises.

During the operation, Aiko Fireproof safe and seven suspects including the house owner, Danagundi were arrested and brought to EFCC’s Kano Zonal Office where their statements was taken.

On arriving at the commission’s Kano Zonal Office, the safe was opened and several pieces of jewellery, such as necklaces and wristwatches, including 50 Certificates of Occupancy for properties located in Kano, Kaduna and Abuja, were found.

Among the jewellery recovered were 55 wristwatches, including three gold watches. Also, 37 pieces of gold weighing 1,907.9g and another 15 pieces of fashion jewellery were found.

All the suspects arrested during the operation were released on administrative bail with the exception of Danagundi, who is still in custody assisting the investigation.

