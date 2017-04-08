Big Brother Nigeria Housemate Efe’s supporters on April 7 gathered at Ozoro city, the capital of Isoko north local government area of Delta state to collect airtime running into hundreds of thousand and data to vote for their favourite contestant in the show.

Voting on all platforms for the five Housemates at Big Brother Nigeria House, will end at 8pm today.

The Efe team which convened directly opposite the first bank branch on the express of the Ozoro Kwale road where the students gathered to use the ATM, immediately swung into action recharging the phones of the students who from the excitement on their faces were very happy to have got the platform to vote for their favourite contestant in the Big Brother house.

See photos: