Former governor of Taraba state, Danbaba Suntai, celebrated Valentine’s Day with his wife Mrs Hauwa Suntai at the hospital yesterday.

The former governor who was involved in a plane crash while in office -was all smiles as his caring wife joined him to mark the special day.

Suntai’s current travails started precisely on October 25, 2012, when a private plane he piloted crashed in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

From there he was flown to Germany and was later taken to a rehabilitation centre in the United States for further medication.

