Richard Nyong, the Managing Director and CEO of Lekki Gardens, is in the news again, not for criminal negligence, but for a romantic scandal love affair gone sour.

One of his former staff members, Ebiere has called out the property merchant as father of her child.

According to a statement credited to the lady, Nyong impregnated her and abandoned their son as her former boss has refused to acknowledge the fatherhood of a child they had together and left the child to her care.

Describing how she got pregnant for Nyong, she said, “I was his staff and since I started working for him he has not allowed me work in peace without harassing me. I was forced to give in.”

Ebiere said her ex-boss sacked her after she was conceived of the baby and threatened her.

Now she has decided to publicly invite Nyong to take responsibility as one of the parents.

“I won’t stops until am heard. He is your son and I am challenging you to a DNA. You need to take responsibility,” she wrote.

