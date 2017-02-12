The First Baptist Church, Oghara, Delta State played host to prominent Deltan Politicians among others as a thanksgiving service was held in honour of ex-convict and a former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

Recall that Ibori recently returned to Nigeria after serving a jail term in London for money laundering has commenced at the First Baptist Church, Oghara, Delta State

The thanksgiving service was attended by the former ‎state governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and others.

See More Photos Below;