The First Baptist Church, Oghara, Delta State played host to prominent Deltan Politicians among others as a thanksgiving service was held in honour of ex-convict and a former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori.
Recall that Ibori recently returned to Nigeria after serving a jail term in London for money laundering has commenced at the First Baptist Church, Oghara, Delta State
The thanksgiving service was attended by the former state governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and others.
