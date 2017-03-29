Former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in celebration of his 65th birthday which is today held his 9th annual Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquim yesterday, March 28 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Colloquim which had in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President, Namadi Sambo among other prominent Nigerians in attendance.

The Jagaban of Borgu in his speech titled ‘Use What We Make, Make What We Use said ‘we must begin and end our pursuit of economic balance with the precious things this nation produces.’

Below are more photos from the annual colloquim;