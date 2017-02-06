The planned Nationwide Protest against the Government over the economic challenges facing the country is currently going on in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and other major countries in the country.

It was reported this morning that armed policemen were stationed at the National stadium in Surulere, venue of where the protest would take off.

Below are more photos from the protest which has the likes of Charly Boy, Seyi law, Sahara Reporters publsiher, Omoyele Sowore and other Nigerians in attendance;