Men of the Anioma Security Watch Network Vigilante Group, Azagba Ogwashi unit in Delta State has reportedly arrested seven Fulani gunmen in possession of arms.

The vigilante members stopped a trailer conveying the Fulani gunmen,load of cows & their luggage at Azagba Junction.The suspected Fulani gunmen were interrogated and the following weapons were found in their possession:

1. Seven Den Guns

2. Gun powder

3. Some catrages

4. Charms

5. Swords and cutlasses

6. Daggers and one battle axe

According to the Chairman of the Vigilante,the Fulani gunmen said they came all the way from Taraba State to Isselegu in Ndokwa East Local Government, Delta State.

Thee Divisional Police Officer, Ogwashi-uku, Mr Shuaibu was alerted.He sent his men to the scene of the incident. He equally called the Chief security officer, the Executive Chairman of Aniocha South LG, Hon (Chief) Isaac Ozo Anwuzia who applauded them and appreciated their effort and he also assured them of his usual support.

