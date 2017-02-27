A lecturer from the English Department of the Ibrahim Badamosi Babanginda University in Niger State was on Friday, February 24 caught while trying to sleep with a female student.

Although the news broke on the internet on Friday, it was not immediately confirmed by the institution that the lecturer was caught while trying to have sex with a female student identified as Aisha (not real name).

The lecturer, whose identity was given as IG Yusuf was said to have been threatening to fail the victim if she failed to have sex with him.

However, nemesis caught up with the randy lecturer on Friday after the girl invited him to come over.

However, she had asked some male students to be on stand by.

It was gathered that the sex-crazy lecturer, on reaching the venue, without delay, undressed and was trying to force his way into the lady before the boys rushed in.

He was forced to mob the floor for the female victim. His photograph was also taken as he stood stark-naked.

Speaking on the incident, a student of the institution, who gave her name as Gonas said, “This lecturer has been pestering and threatening one of his students for some time but eventually he was set up by the girl and her boyfriend.”

“It has come to our notice that she has been failing his course since 300 level, so she wanted to put an end to all the atrocities he has been committing,” Gonas said.

Confirming the incident, the school management in a statement posted on its official portal said it had set up a committee to investigate what it described as ugly and unfortunate incident.

The statement reads, “The University Management is aware of the recent Unfortunate incident between a male lecturer and a female student. In view of this, Management has set up a Committee to investigate the immediate and remote cause(s) of the incident. The Committee is headed by the deputy Vice -Chancellor and involve all stakeholders in the matter.

“Accordingly, all parties involved are hereby advised to exercise restraint. The University community and the general public are assured of the Management’s resolve to take appropriate disciplinary action against any party found guilty after the investigation.”