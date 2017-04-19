Kehinde Durojaiye is a 46-year old Nigerian man who created a ‘jet car’ that can run on land and sea.

Speaking with CNN about his invention achieving two out of his three goals – of land and sea travel – Kehinde said:“I tested it in the sea and a lot of people were surprised it can move on the land and sea. That’s one of those things that amazes people.”

Kehinde has made four prototype cars from upcycled materials like discarded wood and plastic, and spends hours refining them – hoping that one day he will finally make it fly”.

He told CNN that he has traveled 84 miles from Lagos to Ibadan in the jet car and claims it can move 120 kilometers per hour on land and at least six knots on the sea.

Kehinde also admitted in the interview that his ultimate goal is to build a machine that can move on land, on sea, in the air and perhaps travel underwater.