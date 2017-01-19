A landlord in Lagos is in the news for allegedly hanging his tenant’s dog on the ceiling.

According to sources,the tenant moved into the building with his dog just two weeks ago and the landlord had given a warning that dogs were not allowed in his compound and told the tenant he should keep his dog within his rented apartment.

The tenant and the landlord argued about this for days and when he returned from work yesterday, he found his dead dog hanging from the building’s ceiling.

