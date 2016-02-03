A 38-year-old man named Lowo Oyediran Ajanaku, was brutally stabbed to death allegedly Tuesday morning by his wife Yewande Oyediran nee Fatoki, at their Akobo estate home in Ibadan after a domestic dispute . The woman is said to be a lawyer and a Staff of Directorate of public prosecution at the Ministry of Justice, Ibadan, Oyo state.
The husband resided in France, but had been coming home regularly since he married Yewande.A family source, who is a brother to the deceased, said the husband was into property development and had come home in December 2015, to execute a job in Nigeria.
A Lagos-based blogger, Helen Ozor, reached out to the niece of the deceased this morning and this is what she had to say:
“My uncle and his wife are based in Ibadan, and we are based in lag. I was in my office yesterday morning when my boss received a call from my uncle’s personal assistant that Lowo has been rushed to the hospital. I immediately alerted my mum since my dad, lowo’s elder brother is out of the country.
My mum rushed down from her office to my office and went directly to Ibadan with my boss to see Lowo’s state. Of course he died less than 15 minutes he was rushed to the hospital.
From what the landlord that took lowo to the hospital said, lowo and his wife had a little argument btw the hours of 10pm-11pm over the issue of going for an official assignment in Germany and France in 2 days time with his boss and finance manager of his company. The tickets has already been purchased. The wife told the husband not to go and there was argument.
She stabbed lowo on the shoulders and the neighbours intervened. The dispute was resolved amicably. Lowo even took some pictures to send to his business partners in Denmark.
Lowo went to a nearby hospital to get treated then went back home to sleep. She stabbed him while he was sleeping. Police claimed she’s under arrest, but my mum saw her sitted at the reception unguarded. Police were just loitering the hospital environment, but no physical arrest was made.
We want justice. She’s a lawyer, yet she took the law into her hands. Her licenced must be revoked. She must pay for her crimes. She would have divorced him instead of killing him if she was tired of the marriage. Plus this Feb will mark their 3rd year marriage anniversary. The couple do not have kids.”
She’s presently detained at the state CID Iyaganku, Ibadan while her husband’s corpse has been deposited at the mortuary.
49 on “[PHOTOS] Lawyer Brutally Stabs Her Husband To Death In Ibadan”
Cold Blooded Murderer,
She killed him in cold blood, while sleeping.
Tomorrow another unfortunate man will fall for her blindly.
This woman was too emotional. She must have inherited genetically. Boys and Ladies of today should pray fervently and their parents to be fully involved in this process before such marriage is formed.Not all that glitters is gold.
Ise Esu ni.
As a lawyer she knows what the law says about murder.
let her face the full wrath of the law for killing this handsome young man..For anger lies in the bossom of a fool says the Bible.
She is weakest and deserve dead by firing sqt. Stupid woman.
Oh yes she deserve death.
She is already in sane, if not, no matter what argument, she dont need to do that and the bible says if anybody kills let the person also be killed after on she is matured and know law
MAY THE MAN SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE AND CONSOLE HIS AGED MOTHER AND THE FAMILY
Hmmm…sad, so sad! I keep saying it that he who fights anf run away, will live to fight again. The man should have done it the USEN BOLT way when he noticed the jezebelic nature in his wife.
That woman is a devil’s daughter and let her nothing can take her to heaven
She must have been possessed.She needs deliverance . As a lawyer, I expect her to exploit area of law relevant to seek redress if the husband had done anything against their marriage ordinance in any manner. No matter the level of manipulation, the law is clear on this form of act. Yewande is a murderer.
This lady is heartless, she is worse than lady Macbeth. We used to hear about violence against women, a man cannot be so cruel to murder his wife in sleep.
The idiot woman should be made to face the wrath of the law.
She must be punish for what she did,all what she wants is his properties. Corpse family need to be smart and wise
this is unfortunate. how can your woman stab you on the shoulder during the day and you still allowed her to come near you at night. dangerous underestimation. hopefully the murderous monster of a woman will face the music.
She is a beast 4 having d mind to do dat she doesn’t deserve hapiness 4 d rest of her lyf..#na jail sure 4 her pass bastard#
Though the did has been done. Too bad an incidence. But no one should jump to conclusion yet until the true facts are revealed. one sided story is not enough to draw judgements on the woman. what if she was also defending her life?
You are big fool
When is about life
what a wicked world, she must die too. bcos she is a lawyer and she knows the gravity of law. the hearts that kill musts die too!
This is very unfortunate. I cant believe someone’s wife can stab him this way not to think about the fact that the wife in question is a lawyer.
It’s so sad! Anger is a destroyer! May his soul RIP!
What kind of a wife is this? A lawyer who is supposed to know more, now is the questioned. Let the Law take its full course because, it used to be husbands beating/killing their wife’s. Now, reverse is being the case; Domestic violence at its extreme. God help the husbands from such wife’s in Jesus Name
Whether she is a lawyer or not she has just murdered her husband and she must face the consequences. It was a graphic intentional act
Seriously guys,
I do not believe this normal but 100% spiritual,must marriage be based on any other thing than love and care? Perhaps Yewande and Late Lowo have prayed and seek God endorsement for this marriage trust me all would not have been a wasted effort today even to extent taking the life, Singles it is better for a man to marry road-side orange hawker than for him to marry a lawyer/banker/Doctor or based on
wealth,fame,influence etc other than love and die prematurely.vice versa…RIP Lowo.
Wicked woman
The blood will not rest
She is wicked
The blood will speak
Any body who do dis must kill
Are these the signs of the end time according to the bible?
A SAD END FROM THE PIT OF HELL.HOW CAN A LAWYER AND A WIFE DID SUCH?MY GUY IS HEALTHY AND LIVELY WHILE DAUGHTER OF LUCIFER WASTED SUCH GODLY LIFE. SAD SAD SAD AND MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE.
See foolishness!!
You stabbed her ones and it was settled amicably. Why do it again??
Don’t say its the devil cos that’s what you all say. You are a sadist and a bitch killing a man in His sleep, not in self defense or argument.
Judge lock her up and throw away the keys in Lagos lagoon.
Lawyer my foot. Face the wrath of the law. Mumu.
How you fine boy married this ugly girl…
Ugly looking woman, she is d devil’s wife. Let her rot in jail
Why killing him or is it a curse ?
wounder will never end she must be punish.
Separation /divorce would have been better. This isn’t good for either party.
Separation/Divorce would have been ideal. This situation isn’t good for either party.
She will not prosper on earth again utill she turn mad. this man I left with from Lagos to Ibadan on 27th December last year
yewande ti yawere
wht a wicked world,na waahoo
The so call lawyer should immediately be arrested & prosecuted. The lawyer did not have the fear of GOD, i.e why she act like a fool
Hnmmmmmm,am short of word.am sure she act out of anger.That’s why they said u should always control ur anger,she would have realize her bad deed.I pray to God to forgive her nd the husband to rest in peace.
God should show mercy on the family
Yewande must first be derobed as a lawyer and after that she must be sentenced to a long time imprisonment in order to serve as deterrent to other wiked women like yewande.LOWO ,Good night !
She is a lawyer, she is suppose to know the right thing instead she allowed devil in her heart and killed her husband. The first stabbing I can say a mistake but the second time confirmed that she meant it. The position of the stab confirm that the man was sleeping when he was stab. May God forgive d wife.
I pity do man oooo
THERE IS A GENERAL WRONG NOTION ABOUT MARRIAGE TODAY.THE CAUSE OF THE MANS DEATH WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN AN ISSUE IN THE TIME OF JESUS OR PAUL’S LIFE HERE ON EARTH.NOBODY EVER KILLED HER MAN IN THOSE DAYS BECAUSE THE MAN FATHERED A CHILD WITH ANOTHER WOMAN.FAULT IS THAT PEOPLE ARE TELLING US WHAT THEY(JESUS AND PAUL) NEVER TAUGHT.IT IS HIGH TIME INDIVIDUAL SEARCH BIBLE TO FIND ANSWER O QUESTION ABOUT MARRIAGE.IF SHE HAD THE RIGHT KNOWLEGE, SHE WOULD NOT HAVE KILLED HIM.IF HE TOO HAD THE RIGHT KNOWLEGE, HE WOULD NOT BE SECRET ABOUT THE ISSUE AS IT A SIN AGAINST THE STATE AND NEVER AGAINST GOD.NOBODY WILL GO TO HELL FOR HAING TWO WIVES.THIS IS A PROBLEM SOME CHURCHES ARE CREATING.IT IS GREECO-ROMAN INFLUENCE ON THE CHURCH.GOD NEVER GO AGANIST POLGAMY BUT DIVORCE.PAUL TEXT TO TIMOTHY IS THAT WIDOW AND BISHOP SOULD BE WIFE AND HUSBAND OF FIRST HUSBAND AND WIFE RESPECTIVELT 1TIM3:2;5:9 .’ONE’ HERE IS THE SAME THE SAME GREEK WORD MIAS.IT IS THE SAME WORD USED IN 1CORINTHIAN16:2 AND JOHN20:1 WHICH READ ‘IN THE “FIRST” DAY OF THE WEEK.I.E THE NUMBER ON DAY OF THE WEEK.PAUL WAS WRITING TO A LOOSE SOCIETY WHERE PEOPLE BOAST OF NO OF SPOUSES THEY HAD WITHING A TIME.IT WASA MONOGAMOUS SOCIETY BUT HIGHLY IMMORAL.IT IS WHAT WE HAVE IN CVILISED WORLD TODAY.THE JEWISH SOCIETY TO WHICH JESUS BELONG WAS PREDOMINANTLY POLYGAMY. THE QUESTIN ASKED JESUS WAS ABUT DIVORSE.IT WAS PERMITTED IN ADULTRY. …..ONE FLESH…FOR UNDERSTANDIND,PAUL TOLD CORITHIANS THAT A MAN THAT SLEES WITH PROSTITUTE BECOMES ONE FLESH WITH HIM. IF SAME MAN SLEEPS WIT ANOTHER PROSTITUTE ,HE BECOMES ONE FLESH HER AGAIN.THIS IS HOW DEMON ARE POSSESED AND SEXUAL DISEASE CONTRACTED.PAUL AND JESUS MADE US TO KNOW THAT NOT ALL MEN ARE IOLOGICALY AND SPIRITUALLY DSTINED TO BE MARRIED.ALS, LOVE IS THE POWER TO A GOOD UNION.A MAN CAN NEVER BE SATISFIED WITH WOMAN IF HE HAS SXUAL LUST.HE WILL STILL STRAY EVEN IF HE HAS TEN WOMEN AT HOME.THIS WHERE THE POWER OF THE CROSS COMES IN.MANY GIRLS TODAY ARE SLEEPING WITH MARRIED MEN.THE SAME SET OF GIRLS WILL WANT TO KILL THIER HUSBAND FOR INFIDELITY.BABY FACTORY THRIVES WHERE PEOPLE ARE DECIEVING THEMSELVES.MANY OVERIPE LADIES IN THE CHURCH. GOD IS NOT WICKED AND CONFUSED .WE ARE.’IN THE LAST DAY MENWILL FORBID TO MARY ,GIVING HEED TO SEDUCING SPIRIT.1TIM4:1.POLYGAMY WILL STILL BE THE LASTORDER.ISAIAH4:1.SEVEN SELF SUFFICIENT SISTERS SOLICITING MARRIAGE WITH ONE MAN.
Jealous, hurts and wickedness. If a woman cannot control her jealousy she will definitely be hurt for long and it will result to wicked act. The man that hurt her is lying in peace now and she will be under mental torture from now till when she may be sentenced to death if she can survive the torture. All is vanity. Its not certain their marriage was based on love, if there is love on both sides they will receive grace to manage and endure in all ways. it’s unfortunate that the guys life was wasted like that, hmmm sorrowful. She has to face the law, if not here in heaven but I don’t even see her surviving the evil she has done.
May God not forgive dat wicked yewande wife.@ oladiran,go and learn before leave a comment on internet..she deserve to die because she killed late lowo intentionally
May Allah distance me frm devilish wife as HE was distance sunrise to sunset…Haaaa women with their cruel character
A great man, fondly called uncle lowo by many, may your soul rest in perfect peace. yewande is the most wicked person on earth after idi-amin and mubutu sese seko. it’s only a very wicked person will kill someone that’s asleep. yewande herself is a cold blooded murderer. she’s an enlightened evil woman of the law. In law, ignorance is not an excuse. yewande intentionally killed her husband. According to Napoleon Bonaparte a great French emperor and military leader, says that when one is alone and unharmed, a surrender is pardonable. lowo was aslept an unharmed and yewande didn’t pardoned him even though he has surrendered to sleep and went ahead to stab him to death. I can’t see where yewande is defending herself like the other writer said. without much ado, Yewande is a Devils advocate. May God give the lowos family the fortitude to bear this irreparable lose.
May we be humble enuf to seek God’s mind wen choosing our marriage partner,as he z d sole author of marriage n only he has the master plan. The heart of man z desperately wicked,who shall know it?
Very pathetic n to Lowo gud night !