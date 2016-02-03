A 38-year-old man named Lowo Oyediran Ajanaku, was brutally stabbed to death allegedly Tuesday morning by his wife Yewande Oyediran nee Fatoki, at their Akobo estate home in Ibadan after a domestic dispute . The woman is said to be a lawyer and a Staff of Directorate of public prosecution at the Ministry of Justice, Ibadan, Oyo state.

The husband resided in France, but had been coming home regularly since he married Yewande.A family source, who is a brother to the deceased, said the husband was into property development and had come home in December 2015, to execute a job in Nigeria.

A Lagos-based blogger, Helen Ozor, reached out to the niece of the deceased this morning and this is what she had to say:

“My uncle and his wife are based in Ibadan, and we are based in lag. I was in my office yesterday morning when my boss received a call from my uncle’s personal assistant that Lowo has been rushed to the hospital. I immediately alerted my mum since my dad, lowo’s elder brother is out of the country.

My mum rushed down from her office to my office and went directly to Ibadan with my boss to see Lowo’s state. Of course he died less than 15 minutes he was rushed to the hospital.

From what the landlord that took lowo to the hospital said, lowo and his wife had a little argument btw the hours of 10pm-11pm over the issue of going for an official assignment in Germany and France in 2 days time with his boss and finance manager of his company. The tickets has already been purchased. The wife told the husband not to go and there was argument.

She stabbed lowo on the shoulders and the neighbours intervened. The dispute was resolved amicably. Lowo even took some pictures to send to his business partners in Denmark.

Lowo went to a nearby hospital to get treated then went back home to sleep. She stabbed him while he was sleeping. Police claimed she’s under arrest, but my mum saw her sitted at the reception unguarded. Police were just loitering the hospital environment, but no physical arrest was made.

We want justice. She’s a lawyer, yet she took the law into her hands. Her licenced must be revoked. She must pay for her crimes. She would have divorced him instead of killing him if she was tired of the marriage. Plus this Feb will mark their 3rd year marriage anniversary. The couple do not have kids.”

She’s presently detained at the state CID Iyaganku, Ibadan while her husband’s corpse has been deposited at the mortuary.