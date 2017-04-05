A jobless man has allegedly set his wife’s shop on fire because she told him to stop taking from the business fund.

According to the eyewitness report, the incident happened in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“I woke up to this around 11:30 last night. A jobless husband named Kenneth, actually set his wife, Onyeka’s shop on fire because she cautioned him about the way he steals money from the little business they feed from.

He wanted to murder her but she ran out of the house. Then he went to his shop to set it ablaze. Now the lady is frustrated and the useless man is no where to be found. He keeps beating her like his punching bag everytime. They have 4 children who are not going to school due to lack of funds.”