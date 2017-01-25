Tofazzal Hossain, a businessman from Bangladesh is asking for the permission to kill his three terminally ill family members after treating them has left him absolutely broke.

He spent years treating two of his sons and grandson who suffer from an incurable form of muscular dystrophy. He has two sons aged 24 and 13 and an 8 year old grandson who suffer from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. People who suffer from the rare malady rarely live past 30. Reports say there is no cure for the debilitating condition.

He is now left to plead authorities to either help him care for the sick youth or grant them euthanasia.

However, the poor man’s plea for help has been considered a controversial and bold permission to perform an act of murder by many more conservative members of society!

“I have taken care of them for years. I took them to hospitals in Bangladesh and India, I sold my shop to pay for their treatment but now I’m broke,” Tofazzal explains.

He adds: “The government should decide what it wants to do with them. They are suffering and have no hope of recovery. I can’t bear it any longer.”