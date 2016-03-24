A man with full breasts like a woman (pictured above) and is alleged to be a witchcraft agent was recently delivered during a crusade. This is according to a Facebook user, John Kennedy Okweka, who shared the photos .

He wrote

“He was arrested by the Holy Spirit in a crusade. Witch craft agent, he’s a man. Please guys be very careful with the type of girl or woman you call or sleep with , some are not real women, nor girls,but men”.

See other photos here and here