22-year-old South African girl, Karabo Mokoena’s alleged murderer, Sandile Mantsoe was arrested on Thursday after the burnt body of his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend was found by police in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg on April 29 after being reported missing the day before.

Mokoena’s distraught mother wept while she made her way around the courthouse surrounded by an entourage of relatives and friends. Mantsoe appeared in court‚ emotionless. He is facing a charge of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

According to reports, Mr. Sandtoe revealed in court that his family ‘helped’ in cleaning his house after the gruesome act. Karabo’s Uncle, Tshepo Mokoena said Sandile’s family was seen on CCTV cleaning the apartment and leaving with linen and other things.

The NPA reportedly confirmed that Mr. Sandile Mantsoe “pointed out” scene where he allegedly dumped his said girlfriend. The case has been postponed until May 24th for bail hearing while Mr. Mantsoe will remain to Norwood police cells.

Here are some photos taken in court: