A Kenyan Harvard alumnus decided to surprise his mother in a special way by flying her to the famous university 24 years after she missed his graduation ceremony.

Chris Mburu who shared photos of him and his mom with a touching post explained that she didn’t make it to his graduation ceremony from Harvard Law School many years ago because the travel expenses were too much.

Mburu is a graduate of Law and is currently a lawyer with the United Nations Human Rights Agency based in Switzerland.

He wrote:

“When I graduated here 24 years ago, my mother was absent from the ceremony, because it was too expensive for her to make the trip from my native village in Kenya to the United States.”

The man’s gesture really impressed people on social media who flocked to his post to laud him for his good gesture. The love between a mother and a son is truly great.

See below: