A man who drinks his own warm urine every morning has revealed all the benefits of the therapy.

54-year-old Dave Murphy from Essex says that the ‘urine therapy’ has helped him to lose eight stones, has seen him go from 20st to 12st, cured his asthma and is the key behind his youthful good looks.

In 2012, Dave survived for 30 days just drinking and says that while he started by putting it in the fridge, he now gulps it down warm.

Dave – who has a 25 year-old daughter and 21 year-old son – explains: ‘After drinking my urine, I feel healthier and fitter than I’ve ever done before and I’ve lost 8 stone in weight.

‘Additionally, I don’t need much money to survive anymore. Because of all the wee I drink, I don’t need to eat very much food at all.

‘As humans, we don’t actually have to consume that much. Urine can help us reduce what we need to eat – as it contains everything humans require.

Dave also uses his urine to moisturize his face and wash in. He maintains that wee is the ultimate anti-aging product.

‘Urine therapy is not just about drinking it, you can also wash in it and moisturize with it. It’s the ultimate anti-aging skin product – my lines and wrinkles have disappeared since I began using my wee as a moisturizer.

‘You can even use it to alleviate aches and pain and as an eye wash or a footbath.

‘Urine is a cure-for-all. If people could just change their mentality and preconceptions about this therapy, then anyone can feel the huge benefits.’

Dave began his unique practice in May 2011 after he hesitantly attended a talk about urine therapy.

‘When I jokingly wandered in to a talk about urine therapy at a festival with my mates, I was truly skeptical. But by the end of the talk, my friends and I came out saying that we got to try this out!’

The very next day, Dave began drinking a glass of his own urine twice-daily.

Dave says: ‘Initially, I was a bit cowardly and squeamish about drinking my own urine.

‘The idea of ingesting warm pee was off-putting so I put it in the fridge so that it was ice-cold. And for the first few weeks, I would mix it with grapefruit juice.

A glass of Dave Murphy’s wee News Dog Media

‘But eventually, I began drinking my urine straight-up and it really wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be.

‘Within a matter of minutes of consuming my first glass of pee though, I felt the benefits. I had lots of energy and my bowel movements improved.

‘During the course of the following year, my weight began to drop off.’