A Nigerian man may have set the pace for his children’s career after all of them took after him and became professional pilots.

Ademola, Adeoye and Simi Ajibola, the three children which comprise of two boys and a girl, took after their father’s profession which is not something you seen everytime especially for a profession like this.

Story of the Ajibolas story went viral when Simi, the girl decided to share photos of them.

“See how blessed my family is… Many years ago when my mum realised almost all her children were following her husbands footsteps, she said the day the baby of the house @ajibolaademola starts flying as well she would pursue at least a private Pilots licence. I guess its time to get mama admission into a flight school TeamAjibolas #TeamAviators“