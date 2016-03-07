The brave and gallant police officer who led the operation to rescue the abducted school girls in Lagos, has been pictured with Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who expressed his gratitude after the rescue operation.
It was revealed that CSP Kyari also led the team that rescued the mother of the former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, who was abducted in Delta State in 2012 and the arrest of notorious South West armed robber, ‘Godogodo.’
By Chief Mrs, Onyekachi H. Ezenwa
License Robbers & Killer’s Under Nigeria Police Uniform:
Attention:
“The President Muhammadu Buhari & IGP Ibrahim K. Idris ”
On “25th of March 2017 by 11am” The Home of Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Ezenwa was raided robbed and looted by “Acp. Abba Kyari-led and Csp Sunny with 5 (five) other police men-men of (IRT) unit at FCT Command attach in SARS Office by the abattoir close to Gusape.
Acp Abba Kyari-led with his team’s looted and sealed up the home of Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Ezenwa lendering his wife Augusta Chinwendu Ngerem and her sister Chidima Ngerem A. homeless without warrant of arrest produced and shown to any of the arrested parties.
The items confiscated from Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Ezenwa were so many without any inventory taken down as Mrs Augusta and her sister were detained at Asokoro police as armed robbery suspects the looting continued till the entire properties in the house were looted and they have the house emptyed down to the spone and borroms nothing was left in the house.
Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Ezenwa House without his wife Mrs August’s or her sister’s been presence nether did his wife Mrs, Augusta Chinwendu Ngerem and her sister Chidima Ngerem signed any documents to that effect.
Acp. Abba Kyari-led and Csp Sunny went ahead persecuted and Deformed the name and characters of Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Ezenwa in court public eye’s by publishing a false information through punch newspaper Dated 15th of April 2017 in order to cover his evil pilot without Investigating and interviewing Dr Ifeanyichukwu Ezenwa pronounced him guilty in the court of public eyes the publication published by Sun newspaper and other dailys.
As Acp. Abba Kyari-led and Csp Sunny has made themselves one sided judge who judge one sided without investigating and interviewing the accused person whom is pre-assumed innocent until tried and Profed by the competent court of julidition in accordance with the rule of law which Acp. Abba Kyari-led and Csp Sunny has no respect and regard’s for, this