CSP. Abba Kyari who led the Special Intelligence Response Team (SIRT) of the Lagos state Police command, that rescued the 3 abducted school girls in Ikorodu yesterday March 6th, has met with Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode who expressed his gratitude after the rescue operation.

It was revealed that CSP Kyari also led the team that rescued the mother of the former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, who was abducted in Delta State in 2012 and the arrest of notorious South West armed robber, ‘Godogodo.’