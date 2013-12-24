Her name is Queen Okafor and she resides in Lagos. Before now little or nothing was heard of Queen. But Queen decided to speak to a National Newspaper, not to ask Nigerians for help, but alert NGO’s to come to the aid of people with rare disabilities as hers. According to Queen, people look at her embarrassingly whenever she steps out. She said she lived a normal live until she was 21 when hair started growing all over her body. According to Queen who is now 26, she inherited this from her mother. Once you get to 21 to 23 years in my family, you start experiencing hair growth, she said. I want people to treat me like a normal human being and I will also love to appear in movies, Queen said. She also said she is in a relationship at the moment, and believes she will get married and have kids at the right time.
See other pictures of Queen below:
17 on “[PHOTOS] Meet Nigeria’s Hairiest Woman,Queen Okafor”
Have you been tested for Polycycstic Ovarian Syndrome? LOTS of men love very hairy women. I am one who has the same disease — not disability — and there are some ways to deal with it besides medication. Laser and electrolysis are your best choices.
Very Sexy! Too bad she doesn’t live in Germany, there are a great many men who would love to meet a woman with such hair!
I love This even I can married her let me drop my number 08143734097
dat lady resemble man. I dont mind if i could see her face to face
She is not the only women with growing hair , there are many women and men like her in Mexico and America. there is no treatment for this.
But y did u decide 2 open up ur breast? dat is a diff case. d hairs all over ur body does not mean anytime it left 4 God 2 determine.
the girl only resembles woman just bcuse of d breasts nothing more.
She should protect her womanhood
I JUST PRAY GOD SHLD PROTECT HER AND SHLD MARRY A GOOD HUSBAND
Pls, don’t’ attach much important, It could be ur make up.But I advise she should visit a hospital for some medical advice and management.
she is a special being and should see herself as such,
As u said is in ur family, that’s heredity. But u are ( belle ) wowooooo
Queen like i earlier after watching ur video, u hundred percent real it’s a blessing from God, and no one should question Him for his wonderful work over ur family and urself. Your husband is not far from u ok.
DON’T MINDTHEM U ARE BEAUTIFUL
hmmm she is cute though,but she need to shave all that facebeers
This could be treated through surgery if she wants. They are surgeries done on men so they dont grow hair. Concentrate on the face which makes you musculine. Most men will take it as rare but a few will consider it unique.
incredible