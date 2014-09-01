oyakhilome daughters

Charlene and Sharon Oyakhilome(pictured above) are the two products of Pastor Chris and Anita Oyakhilome’s marriage currently hitting the rocks. Unfortunately, these beautiful girls will soon become the children of a broken home if the court eventually dissolves their parents marriage. Sharon(on the right) recently celebrated her 21st birthday, August 11th 2014; is a fast-rising gospel singer based in UK with stage name Carissa Sharon (CSO).

See photos from her birthday below

 

Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria

 

Sharon celebrating her birthday

 

 

 