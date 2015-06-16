Civil Rights Activist and Newly Elected Senator, Dino Melaye a few weeks back pushed for salary cut for federal lawmakers.
Mr. Melaye, a former member of the House of Representatives, joined many Nigerians to demand a reduction in the salaries of Senators and members of the House of Representatives, saying he will personally champion the cause.
He also said lawmakers must sacrifice their comfort and allow a pay cut, to yield money that could be used for developmental projects and proper oversight role.
These photos below prove his statement otherwise, in fact you would be shocked at the kind of cars he rides
See photos below.
Politics should be on part time, or pay scale of civil servants must be used for everybody.
tief
there is God oooooo
The gee is just enjoying the fruit of his labour…allow him cos u all if opportuned will do more than that…
poor mentality for dino no investment to employ jobless youth money for all diz cars can build a very big company dat will last from generation to generation. Soon all diz cars will be old model no body will even look at them. FUCK UR LITTLE BRAIN
I Gussed Dino has a standard developmental projects of his own.He’s too rich 2 be a Government official, isn’t he a senator as well?
dino malaye is my kind of person apart from his wealth, i luv u my honourable dino God bless you.
All u senators will die secatrine our money
Food for thought! With all these fleet of exotic cars and wealth! Are the likes of Senator Dino Melaye serving the true interest of Nigerians in the National assembly or their own personal interests?
I wonder if you thought, Dino melaye bought this car’s with senate salaries. Before he can display this types of cars to public viewing he knows no one can challenge his wealth.
sir Am ur borther from kogi state
Pls give one
God bulls me and u
Am from kogi state
Pls give one of therm pls.so that I can remember u always sir