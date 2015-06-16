Civil Rights Activist and Newly Elected Senator, Dino Melaye a few weeks back pushed for salary cut for federal lawmakers.

Mr. Melaye, a former member of the House of Representatives, joined many Nigerians to demand a reduction in the salaries of Senators and members of the House of Representatives, saying he will personally champion the cause.

He also said lawmakers must sacrifice their comfort and allow a pay cut, to yield money that could be used for developmental projects and proper oversight role.

These photos below prove his statement otherwise, in fact you would be shocked at the kind of cars he rides

