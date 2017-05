Olamiju Omolewa Obanikoro, the daughter of former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro on Saturday 13th May graduated from Darlington School, Rome Georgia, the United States.

The lady would now proceed to Hofstra University, it was gathered.

She was surrounded by family and friends as she celebrated her latest milestone, exactly a year after her father completed a postgraduate course in History from Oglethorpe University, Atlanta, Georgia.

See some photos from the event: