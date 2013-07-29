Some of you might have heard that Nicki Minaj took a restraining order out against DJ Khaled after he proposed to her publicly on LIVE TV…the report is said to be false, she never did.

In fact just two days after the proposal, Nicki was spotted showing off a diamond engagement ring that looks like the $500k ring DJ Khaled proposed with.

Nicki isn’t engaged to DJ Khaled but she’s kinda playing along to help him promote his upcoming album. The two are said to be friends. Friends of Nicki say she found the public proposal funny.

Nicki is engaged to her long-time boyfriend and hype man, Safaree.

