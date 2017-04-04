A popular fabric merchant, Ronke Teluwo Okunubi passed away in Manchester, United Kingdom on March 26th, few days after celebrating her husband’s 40th birthday with lovely photos.
The 34-year-old’s shocking and sudden death has thrown family and friends into mourning as the mother of three boys was not sick. Some people claim that she was poisoned.
Ronke who owned online fabric store, Doro Fabrics and was based in UK graduated from the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, where she met her husband Adewale Okunubi.
A devoted Muslim, Ronke was buried on Saturday, April 1, at Denehurst cemetery according to Islamic rite. The Fidau prayer was held at Nasfat Manchester Islamic Centre shortly after internment.