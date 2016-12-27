Oluwaseun Olorunfemi, a 400 level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun state, has lost his life after he was knocked down by a hit and run driver last Tuesday December 20th.

According to his colleagues, after Seun was knocked down by the driver, he was rushed to the school’s teaching hospital where he stayed in coma for 6 days until he died on Christmas, December 25th.

He was said to be an outstanding student and the choir master of the Deeper Life Campus Fellowship of the school.