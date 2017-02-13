It was reported over the weekend that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has linked a edifice allegedly belonging to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Pictures of the $37.5 million (N11.75 billion) luxury fifteen storey edifice on Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos have surfaced.

The property Building 3, Block B, is a fifteen storey edifice comprising of 18 flats and 6 penthouses, Bella Vista at Plot 1, Zone N, Federal Government Layout, Banana Island Layout, Foreshore Estate, Off Onikoyi Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

See more photos below;