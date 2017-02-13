Diezani’s-37.5m-edifice-at-Banana-Island-Lagos1

It was reported over the weekend that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has linked a edifice allegedly belonging to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Pictures of the $37.5 million (N11.75 billion) luxury fifteen storey edifice on Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos have surfaced.

The property Building 3, Block B, is a fifteen storey edifice comprising of 18 flats and 6 penthouses, Bella Vista at Plot 1, Zone N, Federal Government Layout, Banana Island Layout, Foreshore Estate, Off Onikoyi Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria

See more photos below;

Diezani’s-37.5m-edifice-at-Banana-Island-Lagos2

Diezani’s-37.5m-edifice-at-Banana-Island-Lagos