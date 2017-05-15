Photos of members of the Independent People of Biafra bowing down to its leader, Nnamdi Kanu has generated mixed reactions from Facebook users.

The photos which have gone viral on the social media show Nnamdi Kanu being idolized by sympathisers of his IPOB cause who were seen pledging allegiance to him.

Nnamdi Kanu was visited yesterday, May 14 by the IPOB members at his residence in Abia state and they decided to bow down to him for them to receive his blessings.

It has caused a strong debate online with some condemning such act and others hailing them. Kanu has gained massive popularity after spending 18 months in prison.