Photos have emerged of troops fighting Boko Haram in the North East in celebratory mood after capturing the most deadly stronghold of the terrorists in Sambisa forest.

It should be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari announced the success Saturday, December 24 that the Camp Zero was the last enclave of the terrorists to be recaptured.

A live interview with GOC 7 Div Brigadier General Victor Ezegwu, was also conducted by Aljazeera.

Below are photos showing soldiers in high spirits as men of the press conducted a tour of parts of the once dreaded Sambisa forest.

