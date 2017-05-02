Following Prophet TB Joshua’s declaration that he would soon relocate his ministry because he is not appreciated in Nigeria, photos of his visit to Israel have surfaced online.

The Synagogue; Church of all Nations General Overseer paid a visit the country where met he Mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barkat, Mayor of Tiberias, Joseph Ben David and Mayor of Jordan Valley, Idan Grinbaum.

It remains unclear if his plan relocation to Israel is responsible for the visit.

He said…

“Many of you don’t know why I have this passion – I want to pray for people; I want to see people healed and delivered. I derive joy seeing people free, seeing people laugh! I am just telling you the secret. I derive that joy. If there is anything that gives me joy, that is it! If you are not happy and God uses me to give you happiness – that day I will not eat. I am not fasting but I easily forget to eat. I have that joy.”

