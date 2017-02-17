The news that trended last week was the discovery of $9.8 million and 74,000 British pounds cash in a building belonging to a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian Nationam Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, latest reports indicate a serving Senator from Kaduna, Danjuma Laah signed the bail that secured Yakubu’s release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It was gathered that the raid on Yakubu’s residence was due to a information given to the commission by a whistle-blower.

Following the raid, $9.8 million and 74,000 British pounds were recovered by the EFCC.

Although the former managing director claimed that the money was presented to him as gift by an associate, a Federal High Court sitting in Kano has ordered that the monies be forfeited to the federal government.

Also, few days after the money was recovered by the EFCC, Yakubu was arrested and later granted administrative bail by the commission.

The bail condition given by the EFCC included the provision of a surety.

Daily Nigerians reports a serving senator stood as surety for the former NNPC’s managing director.

Sources said the anti-graft agency had planned to detain Yakubu pending its conclusion on investigations against him.

The source, however added that the senator representing Kaduna South senatorial district (Peoples Democratic Party) Danjuma Laah, 56, filled the bail document for the release of Yakubu.

He also said Laah, popularly known as ‘the sleeping senator’ is a regular visitor to Yakubu’s Unguwan Wakili residence in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The source also said a retired military army general is among many others trooping the EFCC headquarters to facilitate Yakubu’s release.