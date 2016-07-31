Nigerians Executed in Indonesia

Here are photos of the three Nigerians; Seck Osmane, Humphrey Jefferson Ejike, Michael Titus Igweh who were executed by firing squad in on July 29th in Indonesia.

An Indonesian, named Freddy Budiman, was also executed for drug trafficking.

