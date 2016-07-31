Here are photos of the three Nigerians; Seck Osmane, Humphrey Jefferson Ejike, Michael Titus Igweh who were executed by firing squad in on July 29th in Indonesia.
An Indonesian, named Freddy Budiman, was also executed for drug trafficking.
See More Photos Below
YOU CAN ONLY GET WHAT YOU BAGAIN FOR.WE DO NOT SUPPORT YOU AND CRIMES COMMITED BY YOU ALL.SO,MY LITTLE ADVICE TO YOU ALL IS TO CONFESS AND ACCEPT JESUS CHRIST WHOM YOU INITIALLY REJECTED AND GO TO HEAVEN OR REMAIN AND GO TO HELL.AGAIN,YOU DESERVE ALL YOU SEE AND MAY GOD FORGIVE!
Honestly Nigerians should stop going to Indonesia It has nothin positiv to offer us But ppl wont hear All dose killed for pittances just lost their lives without any reason !Wen u see Indonesian dey hate &detest Africans’ Dey see Dem as maggots looking for easy way to success Y on earth should anyone go to dat useless country ruled by dictators ?
i think we need to say it the way it is. Indonesia has made it clear. It is against their constitution. these type of guys made david cameron to say that we are fantastically corrupt. Nigeria is a great country. well its sad that they were sent to their early grave yard. dis should serve as lesson to other guys that are into such business.
U Can’t Blame De Country Because Dat Is Their Law Workin For Them So Keep It For Them, Not Like Nigeria Dat Have Law Dat Only Catch De Poor Once When It Is Commited But De Rich Once Are Set Flee Via Their Money, Oh Nigeria Desist From Corruption
Law was made for people not people for law though I don’t support evil.
I dislike the attitude toword god criature they ar not god. But nigeria should learn lesson they hv becom a virus to d word.every day & day nija wy? Repent nija