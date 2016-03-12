The Ooni of Ife, His Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has officially married Wuraola Otiti Zynab Obanor, in Benin, Edo State, today.

The Ooni of Ife who did not attend the marriage ceremony, paid her twenty-five Naira ( N25 ) dowry in absentia.

A thanksgiving ceremony of the traditional union will hold tomorrow at the Royal Court of Ife, Aafin, Enuwa Square in Ile-Ife, Osun state.

See More Photos below: