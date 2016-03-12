The Ooni of Ife, His Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has officially married Wuraola Otiti Zynab Obanor, in Benin, Edo State, today.
The Ooni of Ife who did not attend the marriage ceremony, paid her twenty-five Naira ( N25 ) dowry in absentia.
A thanksgiving ceremony of the traditional union will hold tomorrow at the Royal Court of Ife, Aafin, Enuwa Square in Ile-Ife, Osun state.
when did oni started dateing her thanks oni
Happy married life Baba.. Eyin Abokowaye ‘o ni meni ooo! Aase.
“he Ooni of Ife who did not attend the marriage ceremony, paid her twenty-five Naira ( N25 ) dowry in absentia.”….
Well, this has to be a first anywhere. How can there be a wedding without a groom?
CONGRATULATIONS !
Being a respecter of Royalty I applauded d coming in of d new Oni of Ife But I cautiously distanced myself from dis his sudden marriage to dis Plastic lady an archetype of d Benin ladies A veteran of 3 fraudulent marriages Saminu ex governor Senator Ningi Lebanese Elli with whom she had kids &flirtatious relationship with some Abacha siblings With all d allegations of financial misdeeds how on earth did Dis Oni a custodian of Yoruba ancestry culture & Royalty got entangled with dis crooked tainted rebranding seemingly undignified lady ? Too bad for a start!
well, you are entitled to your opinion…. but the truth is that you dont know where life is taken you to learn not to judge anyone……….and please use appropriate words when you are constructing sentences …
How can a man with a high authority well respected in the whole universe married a woman who have kids for different gates,why,it dose not go well in the history of the yorubas,Our elders says for love is blind.
I wish you best of lock
Congratulations
I which u happy mariage life
Mmmmmmmmmm kabiesi Oba………….God knows better
happy married life Oba orisa!!!
I can never get married to a king… I never pray for my husband to be a king.
@titilope, aleast pray to have a man first before u reject a king as a husband
Am sooo happy for u sister zee…good luck.