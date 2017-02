Acting President Yemi Osinbajo paid an unscheduled visit to the Murtala Muhammed Airport,Lagos on Thursday, February 23.

He checked out toilets, carousels and other units to see things for himself.

Ephraim Nwodo, general manager, mechanical, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), conducted Mr. Osinbajo round the airport.

The visit came day after approving 60-day reform plan to ease business in the country.

See more photos below;