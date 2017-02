Out-going Minister of Enivironment, Amina Mohammed has formally handed over to Minister of State for Environment, Usman Jibril, as she moves over to the United Nations where she is to take up her appointment as the Deputy UN Secretary General.

A valedictory dinner was held in her honor at the state house Abuja last Thursday, February 23. It was attended by acting president Yemi Osinbajo.

See photos below