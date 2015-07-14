pastor firces members to eat snake

The South African pastor popular for  his weird acts in the name of deliverance is in the news again. This time his congregation were forced to eat a live snake during service after he told them it would become and taste like chocolate.

Members of Prophet Penuel Mnguni’s End Times Disciples Ministries in Soshanguve, Pretoria ate parts of a snake, believing it would become chocolate.

The church posted images on social media. The pastor is seen dangling a live snake and dropping it into the mouths of his congregants.

Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria

The pictures were captioned: “Man of God declared a snake to become a chocolate (chomp) and the congregation ate it. We have authority to change everything into anything and it will obey because of our authority”.

Pastor makes his church members eat live snake3

Pastor makes his church members eat live snake

Pastor makes his church members eat live snake1