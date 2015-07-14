The South African pastor popular for his weird acts in the name of deliverance is in the news again. This time his congregation were forced to eat a live snake during service after he told them it would become and taste like chocolate.
Members of Prophet Penuel Mnguni’s End Times Disciples Ministries in Soshanguve, Pretoria ate parts of a snake, believing it would become chocolate.
The church posted images on social media. The pastor is seen dangling a live snake and dropping it into the mouths of his congregants.
The pictures were captioned: “Man of God declared a snake to become a chocolate (chomp) and the congregation ate it. We have authority to change everything into anything and it will obey because of our authority”.
36 on “[PHOTOS] Pastor Forces His Members To Eat Live Snake During Deliverance”
It is very bad 4 people 2 decieve peoples in d name of God.the end is at hand,we must be careful of wat we did.agent of darkness.
This one so called pastor did, that na miracle, maggic or mistick. Mechanic no allow us to know mad person. Instead of pastor to preach about salvation, the are their decieving people with their maggic chams
my people pls be carefull dont play with your life.
My people perish for lack of knowledge ..
this man is an end time prophet, antichrist in nature. People perish cos of not knowing the mind of God and the scripture.
Is there any where in the bible that say we should eat snake to heal sickness? That pastor is an alcoultist. May GOD help us in jesus name(AMEN)
hmmmm i cnt belive such a pastor for that matter but some people ar foolish how can someone ask u to eat snake and u do, well de curse is go to one prayer place to another
People are stupid. This is pure occult initiation into the snake kingdom. Let us reason well and follow God’s way.
Jesus said in mattew 24v24 fake pastor will wise up they will miragle and wonders if possile the will decieve d elect(muslim)
Wonders shall never end
We must go back to the bible and stop all this abrakatabra in the church.
SOME PEOPLE CAN REALLY DO ANYTHING TO GET WHAT THEY WANT,ONE DAY THAT PASTOR WILL GIVE THEM ACID TO DRINK, PLEAS LET THEM TAKE AND SEE HOW IT WILL TASTE.
End time prophet. please run away from him
the bible sy if u dot do 2 GOD in a hapy heart ,u wil do 2 satan wit sorrow
THOU SHALL NOT JUDGE, THE BIBLE WARNS.
He is one of the demonic agents sent to initiate people and take them away from their maker and they ignorantly obliged. May God help us in Jesus name!
We have so many pastors with evil mind, please, be careful, end time?
Many pastors are evil’. they perform wonders with supernatural power’.
LEAVE HIM FOR GOD 2 JUDGE
It is an evil act and should be avoided..he is a false prophet
I disagree
so many cleams that there are going to church but the satan himself is more beter than them,will all know what is snake and how bible discreb it in our bible, let them eat and also eat satan himself the bible will also gave them power to chenge him to rice and beens,
People perish for lack of knowledge
My beloved people, the truth remains that the “man” (the so said pastor), knows who he is & what he is out to do in these LASTDAYS: But the challenge I have is with the people; This I say because people now go only for where to get miracles, to d extent that they’ve taken MAGIC for a miracle: They seek the gift of God without any willingness to follow the giver – God: As a result GOD HAS GIVEN PEOPLE OVER TO REPROBATE MINDS TO DO WITH THEM THINGS THAT BEFIT THEIR IGNORANCE & NEGLIGENCE.
Notwithstanding, there is still hope 4 them & the only hope is “JESUS – the Way, the Truth & the Life”.
Even the Pastor, if he repents & comes to God, he will be forgiven & SET FREE from his Prison & Captivity.
This calls the children of God (the church), to rise with the True Gospel of Jesus Christ that SAVES & SETS FREE as in JOHN:8:32, 14:6, 1Cor:15:1-4.
The church should rise & TAKE THE GOSPEL OF JESUS TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH; THIS IS THE ONLY HOPE OF THE NATIONS as we approach the end of the age.
Jesus Is Coming Again!!!
God is watching. He knows his children. Let’s be careful.
This same man? Can’t the police arrest him? This act is ritual and soon, the people who ate the snake will start to die one after the other. Only the poison from the snake is okay to take their life. So sad!
he is a fake pastor
THE END HAS COME. RUN 4 YOUR DEAR LIFE BELOVED READER JESUS CHRIST IS D ONLY WAY TO RUN TO AND BE SAVE.
is it how prophet did 2 his followers? is it stated in d bible.
Why d pastor not taste the head of d shake first.let he go and have contact with d one under sand in my village.or small one around green tree.
that pastor is a morethaf*** .those that eat the snakes are crazy .infat they are mad.dem never see something .why dem no sowalo siconpons also .
End time be beware…………
Na wa o it’s just too bad for that act , God will deliver every members in that church (Amen)
Hosea 6:4 says My people perish because of lack of knowledge. You err because you don’t know the scripture. Matt 22:29
This is absurd….some pastors re diabolic