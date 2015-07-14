The South African pastor popular for his weird acts in the name of deliverance is in the news again. This time his congregation were forced to eat a live snake during service after he told them it would become and taste like chocolate.

Members of Prophet Penuel Mnguni’s End Times Disciples Ministries in Soshanguve, Pretoria ate parts of a snake, believing it would become chocolate.

The church posted images on social media. The pastor is seen dangling a live snake and dropping it into the mouths of his congregants.

The pictures were captioned: “Man of God declared a snake to become a chocolate (chomp) and the congregation ate it. We have authority to change everything into anything and it will obey because of our authority”.