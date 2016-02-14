Men of the Nigeria police last week arrested two men during their wedding ceremony at Jiwa community in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A statement by the FCT Police Command said: “On 06/02/16 at about 6:00pm acting on tip off that a gay marriage was taking place at Kingland Hotel Jiwa Gwagwa. Police operatives were swiftly mobilised to scene, foiled the ceremony and arrested both the couples and their sponsors.

“The couple who are both male came from Kaduna to the area purposely for the marriage ceremony. Investigation is ongoing.”

The suspects are; Ibrahim Lawal (husband) ‘M’ of Kaduna, Umar Tahir (wife) ‘M’ of Kaduna, Abubakar Umar (Sponsor) ‘M’ of Deidei, Samani Abubakar (Sponsor) ‘M’ of Gwagwa, Sylvester Jazcob (hotel manager) ‘M’