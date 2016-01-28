Malaysia-based popular Lagos Yahoo boy, Hope Olusegun Aroke, popularly called H-Money and referred to as “Oracle to gba ise wole,” has been sentenced to 24 years imprisonment by Justice Lateefa Okunnu of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, for his involvement in an internet scam that fetched him N25million.

25-year old Olusegun who is an undergraduate of Kuala Lumpur Metropolitan University, Malaysia was arraigned by EFCC on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, cheque cloning, wire transfer and forgery. The court found him guilty of the two charges and sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment on each of the two counts.

Trouble came for Aroke when an anonymous petitioner wrote to the EFCC alleging that the Kogi-born undergraduate was involved in online fraudulent activities. The EFCC investigated the internet dealings of Aroke.

Investigations showed that he was involved in several romance scam that fetched him N25million. Hope admitted sending the money to Nigeria through a person identified as Angela, who later helped him deposit in a bank.

He was arrested at the 1004 estate, Lagos Island and 2 Benz cars valued at N23 million were recovered from him. Last week, Justice Okunnu ruled that the sentence should run concurrently.

Meanwhile, Hope has two other matters yet undecided before Justice B. Idris of the Federal High Court Lagos.