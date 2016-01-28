Malaysia-based popular Lagos Yahoo boy, Hope Olusegun Aroke, popularly called H-Money and referred to as “Oracle to gba ise wole,” has been sentenced to 24 years imprisonment by Justice Lateefa Okunnu of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, for his involvement in an internet scam that fetched him N25million.
25-year old Olusegun who is an undergraduate of Kuala Lumpur Metropolitan University, Malaysia was arraigned by EFCC on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, cheque cloning, wire transfer and forgery. The court found him guilty of the two charges and sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment on each of the two counts.
Trouble came for Aroke when an anonymous petitioner wrote to the EFCC alleging that the Kogi-born undergraduate was involved in online fraudulent activities. The EFCC investigated the internet dealings of Aroke.
Investigations showed that he was involved in several romance scam that fetched him N25million. Hope admitted sending the money to Nigeria through a person identified as Angela, who later helped him deposit in a bank.
He was arrested at the 1004 estate, Lagos Island and 2 Benz cars valued at N23 million were recovered from him. Last week, Justice Okunnu ruled that the sentence should run concurrently.
Meanwhile, Hope has two other matters yet undecided before Justice B. Idris of the Federal High Court Lagos.
Hope our leaders that squanda money and involved in $2.1b will be sentenced too?
It’s a shame to our country,and also a disgrase.
But if na Government steal our money meant for security, it’ll be just a few weeks in prison without handcuffs, right? Una try.
I will never condem yahoo boys because the white men did more crime than fraud to Africans hundreds of years ago, Slavery and exchanging human with mirrors. It is pay back time, More yahoo boys on the rising, Nothing dey happen
He should be punished;but not at that rate(:o24 years),cos he has not done more than our LEADERS.Well, May God grant him the grace of repentance…
who among u people will say he or she hv not don any evil befor.u gudge without tinkin of ur own evil act.u tink u ar d final gudger. hmmm.god will.sure
This is bullshit….did he stole the money? We work for the money and this is our business* we guan keep hustling till the money hits the ceiling#
Fuck this
Olorun Aba ti yin je ni oooo … Eyin oloribuku yiii … How much him chop from internet. You President , GOV, Etc . NA GOD GO SCATTER ONA GENERATION. RELEASE HIM. OLOFO PEOPLE.
Principle of equality should be applied to all and sundry, irrespective of one’s state position and states. Not a case where cases will get quashed just bcos it is not properly filed in law court
Principle of equality should be applied to all and sundry, irrespective of one’s state position and status Not a case where cases will get quashed just bcos it is not properly filed in law court, and the high profile political criminals will go scot free. How many serving and ex Nigeria governors were able to own a private jet b4 acquiring state power, many of them own more than three once their tenure expire. no eyes brow raise. Seeking for safety under d umbrella of ruling party, at the expense of Nigeria. until all d ex govs, LG chairmen are brought to book, corruption will persist.
Free H money,fuck police,fuck EFCC,fuck the government,fuck all Nigerians way dey support una
why did the justice did such a wicked thing he must have being bribe to do so
Na waiting this guy do now way na come put am for prison’ what of You GoV. Way they carry billions of naira
Foolish judge
Our gorvnment make una help us
The suffering is much in our contry
you government pls think and look around your self b4 you pass judgment if you have not done some thing semeller to that.
People are dying everyday because of big poverty that is going on in country Nigeria, no better solution is meant for masses to survive and everybody from A to Z is looking for all kind of means to survive, you dear judge him h money because he scam and stole money from foreigners, remember when white people are ruling this country so called Nigeria is better of until when black man took over the power, corruption today started from our leaders, so why can’t we face the leaders first before looking for the poor survivors, the years given to the young man to serve in prison is too much, anyway what ever u sow you shall surely reap every of us and you can not escape it
May God have mercy on us
The game is real,it has help so many poor families in this country of ours.
surely one day he shall be set free. Its not an easy thing to scam,na brain work,let the government make use of such peoples brain and don’t just put them in jail for what? Stupid Government.