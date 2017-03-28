Arlindo Defreitas, a Portuguese national living in Lagos has cried out following the death of his wife during childbirth saying his wife was butchered like a cow.

But when his wife took a turn for the worse during a cesarean section at the Medical Art Center (MART) in Lagos, he went from being confident to a helpless and lost husband, afraid of questioning the care she was getting, for fear it would become worse.

Arlindo, who now has to care for his son alone after his wife died following the caesarean section, says his wife was killed by doctors at the Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Onigbongbo, Lagos, based hospital.

“When I entered the theater all her organs was scattered around, I couldn’t look , it was like the work of a butcher.” I told the doctor my wife is not a cow, he said.

Arlindo said his wife, Amaka, 24, showed no signs of distress in the weeks following up to the c-section.

According to him, after 4 years trying to conceive, his wife finally got pregnant and was a pre-natal care patient at the MART Hospital.

” Last week Friday at 41 weeks of pregnancy, doctors at the hospital told us that no baby water was seen and as a result a cesarean section operation must be done as soon as possible.” The procedure was done and the baby was delivered by 8.30 am on Saturday, and we were very happy- for a short time, he said.

“I was very happy even though the baby almost died as I was told by the doctors that the baby was almost ‘strangled’ by the umbilical cord, the head was red and one arm was white, the skin was very wrinkled.” “My wife was moved out of the theater and transferred to a private room to recuperate”‘ At some point she was in excruciating pain, and the doctors kept giving her doses upon doses of pain killers”.

“I was uncomfortable and I told them that from my experience as a medical student years ago I think my wife hemorrhaged. At that point Arlindo watched as her condition steadily worsened, until doctors asked him to leave the room. He claimed that after his persistence the doctors ran a test and said that his wife lost a lot of blood during the caesarean section.

“I was asked to leave and wait for a call before coming back, so I went home”.

In the words of Michael Klimek, a friend of Arlindo and a fellow European from Germany, ” after she delivered the baby, the doctor told her that she had to drink 5 bottles of water.” I was shocked, everybody knows how dangerous it is for a woman that just underwent C-Section to drink water”. ” After drinking the water, the bleeding started and it won´t stop. They gave her 2 bags of blood-transfusion, but it was not helpful.”

“Hours later the doctors said they have to cut her open again to find out what was going on with her, Klimek said in shock. At that point the husband said he was told that she has low blood a 12.7% packed cell volume (PCV)”.

” I said why can’t you use ultrasonic Tools and scans to see what’s going on, instead of cutting her open again and allowing her lose more blood which is already a problem”.

“By the time I got to the hospital, they already cut her open for the second surgery, they opened her thorax from under the breast down – and finally, they found nothing after 4 hours of operation.”

“I was an emotional wreck by this point.” I never gave consent for the second surgery, nobody in my wife’s family did, Arlindo told Per Second News. “Until this moment cause of death is still unknown”.

“I don´t understand this doctors and hospitals. This “Photoshop certificate Doctor” killed our best friend and for this he must be imprisoned for life and the MART Hospital shut down for ever. And none of this doctor or nurses must practice in this profession again, said an angry Klimek, friend of the husband.

” I am from Germany and when this things happen in Germany or Europe, the government conduct an investigation, I hope, this will be the same here, he asked.

“Now I can understand, why your president went to medical check up outside of Nigeria, he concluded.

The husband of the deceased claim that one Dr Moses butchered his wife to death, “yes Moses killed my wife”. ” After they noticed their mistake they refuse to tell me details, I called them continuously and they won’t pick my phone”.

