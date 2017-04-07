A pregnant woman and another woman have been burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident in Maryland area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The accident occurred around 2:55pm on Friday when a commercial bus, popularly known as ‘danfo’ on top speed lost control after hitting an unknown jeep at Cane Villiage, Maryland, fell on its side and caught fire.

The danfo bus with the registration number KTU 479 XQ, was coming from Yaba when the accident occurred.

The accident caused serious gridlock in the axis as motorists groaned after waiting for hours in the gridlock and scotching sun.

General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu who confirmed the incident said the agency received a distress call regarding a commercial bus that accidentally caught fire while on top speed at “Cane village”, Maryland at about 2.55pm on Friday.

