Shock is in the air over the death of Keke Esu just as friends and family members have continued to pay tributes to someone whom they described as “energetic, full of life, funny , generous and kind-hearted”.

According to reports which are still a bit sketchy, Keke who was heavily pregnant passed away in her sleep just weeks after she and husband Ubby Edu celebrated their first wedding anniversary on April 2.

